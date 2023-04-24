The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that the water supply in 'H' West Ward at Sherley Rajan Road, Chimbai Village, Varoda Road, Manuel Gonzales Road area, Perry Road, Navin Kantwadi area was affected between 10 am to 2 pm after a 600 mm diameter inlet at Pali Hill Reservoir was damaged. Sharing more updates on the repair works after the pipeline burst at Waterfield Road, the civic body said that water supply will be restored after the completion of repair work carried out from 5.30 pm to 8.30 p.m at Koliwada, Dandpada and Road No. 16 to 21 in Khar Danda. The BMC also stated that the repair work will take about 8 to 10 hours, including dewatering, repair, charging, etc. Mumbai Water Cut Today: Water Supply To Bandra, Santacruz, Khar and Other Areas Suspended After Pipeline Bursts at Waterfield Road (Watch Video).

Use Water Judiciously, Says BMC

