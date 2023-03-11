Mumbai, March 11: A woman allegedly assaulted her 72-year-old mother-in-law because she couldn't hold up her urine and leaked before heading to the bathroom. Suja Wate (42) was arrested Thursday night for allegedly injuring Venubai Wate.

Venubai, a resident of Khar Danda, has three sons, and their families live in close vicinity. She used to stay for a period of one month at each of her sons' houses on a rotation basis.

The Nibhaya Police squad recieved a complaint from one of her grandchildren. Venubai had an argument with her daughter-in-law just before she was heading for work. Suja allegedly hit her mother-in-law with a walking stick. Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Hadapsar Police Station, Injures His Son Too; Arrested.

According to a report published in the HT, "the elderly woman had been lying alone in the house until one of her grandchildren reached out to us,” said senior inspector Mohan Mane, Khar Police Station. The teenager called the police control room and said that his uncle had severely injured his grandmother, who was in severe pain. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Accuses Husband of Threatening Her With Acid Attack Over Domestic Issue in Vadodara.

A female police constable, Nikita Mhatre, carried the old woman downstairs. She was later taken to Bhabha Hospital. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Suja under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

She was later released on bail after a court hearing held on Friday.

