Kohima, December 12: The northeastern state of Nagaland will continue to remain under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), as the Union Home Ministry in a notification issued on Wednesday declared the province as "disturbed area" for another six months. The declaration is deemed as necessary for the "maintenance of public order".

With the MHA notification being issued, Nagaland would remain under AFSPA till at least June-end. The law grants certain special powers to the Indian armed forces to maintain peace and tranquility, and crackdown on elements involved in armed insurgency. Powers Vested Under AFSPA Were Exceeded During Operation Amshipora in Shopian, Disciplinary Proceedings Initiated Against Accused, Says Defence PRO.

Union Home Ministry declares entire Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. pic.twitter.com/KcnAXhiZXS — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Nagaland has been under the coverage of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for almost six decades and it was not withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor RN Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision to maintain the status quo in Nagaland regarding coverage of AFSPA, a law slammed by many civil society groups as “draconian”, came amidst reports of deteriorating law and order situation there. The AFSPA gives the armed forces sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

