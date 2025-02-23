Mumbai, February 23: On Friday, the Nallasopara police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly killing her daughter after learning about her pregnancy. Police officials said that the younger sister of the deceased woman assisted her mother in the murder. The accused woman was identified as Mamta Dubey, a resident of Yeshwant Gaurav Phase, Nallasopara West.

Accused Tells Cops Victim Died of Stomach Pain

On Thursday, Dubey approached the police and told them that her 20-year-old daughter died of stomach pain, reports HT However, suspicions arose when cops found injuries on the deceased's body, who was later identified as Asmita, a college student. An officer said that the deceased woman had swelling on her face and a few suspicious injuries. Thane Shocker: Woman Raped on Multiple Occasions After Being Promised Film Roles; 4 Booked.

Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause of Death

A post-mortem revealed injuries to Asmita's body and marks on her neck, thereby concluding that the same were strangulation marks. After this, the police registered a case of murder. Meanwhile, cops arrested the accused. During the investigation, cops learned that the accused killed her daughter after finding out that she was pregnant.

Victim Refused to Abort Pregnancy

It is reported that the accused asked her daughter to abort the pregnancy as she was unmarried. However, when Asmita refused, Mamta assaulted her. The deceased's younger sister helped her mother in the assault by tying her sister's legs. After Mamta's arrest, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Bhiwandi Shocker: Newly-Married Woman Raped and Tortured for 15 Days by Her 52-Year-Old Father-in-Law and His Friend in Thane.

While Mamta has been sent to police custody until Tuesday, the victim's sister, who is appearing for the HSC exams, has yet to be arrested.

