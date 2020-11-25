Amritsar, November 25: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced night curfew in all towns and cities from December 1 in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state. Night curfew will remain imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in all towns and cities of Punjab from December 1. The Chief Minister also hiked penalty for flouting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to Rs 1000, effective December 1. 6 Employees of Punjab Raj Bhavan Test Positive for COVID-19.

All hotels, restaurants and wedding venues will have to shut at 9:30 pm, starting December 1, the state government also ordered. These restrictions will be reviewed on December 15. Punjab reported 614 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths yesterday. Twenty-two more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the state's toll to 4,653, while 614 new cases took the infection tally to 1,47,665. Combating COVID-19: Centre Rushes High-Level Teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Of the 22 fatalities, Sangrur and Patiala reported four deaths each, Jalandhar and Ludhiana three each, Bathinda and Gurdaspur two each and Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Moga and Pathankot one each. Of the new COVID-19 cases, Ludhiana district reported the maximum 103 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala.

Presently, there are 6,834 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 439 coronavirus patients were discharged yesterday after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,36,178.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).