Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): As many as six employees of the Punjab Raj Bhavan, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

As many as 614 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported from Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 6,834, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,47,665, including 1,36,178 recoveries and 4,653 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,975 new Covid-19 infections and 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. (ANI)

