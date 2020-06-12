With his eyes firmly fixed on an Olympic medal, the Indian boxer Vaibhav Singh Yadav alias Ahir Boxer is keen to leave no stone unturned in his quest after winning the WBC Championship Title.

He might be one of the finest boxers to emerge from India in recent years but Vaibhav Singh Yadav knows that his reputation & skills will count for nothing when he steps into the ring at the Olympics representing his nation, India. Having qualified for the Games on the back of some smart boxing at the Asian Olympic Boxing World qualifiers early this year, he will board the flight for Japan as one of the medal favourites for his nation.

But Vaibhav knows that it will be tough to make it onto the podium at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“It won’t be easy, that’s a guarantee,” the Indian boxer told Latestly' in a recent interview. “Winning gold is what every athlete dreams about throughout his life. It’s been no different for me.

The boxer from Delhi, India has cemented his position among the world elite in his flyweight class, recently reaching the number one ranking for his category and winning the World Boxing Title Asia.

But Vaibhav Singh Yadav still believes he has a lot to learn.

Focus is on staying fit

“Focus is on staying fit. I want to ensure that I stay in shape and be prepared when the time comes to take the ring.”

With the central government relaxing the norms while extending the lockdown by another two weeks, Vaibhav along with the other Olympic-bound athletes will be hopeful of resuming their training soon.