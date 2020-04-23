Odisha Govt Announces 60-Hour Complete Shut Down in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur Districts From 10 PM Today Till April 26 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

People breaking lockdown restrictions in Odisha. Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, April 23: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in India despite lockdown, Odisha government on Thursday announced a 60-hour complete shut down in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts from 10 pm today till April 26. During the lockdown, only the essential services will remain operational.

Informing about the latest development, Chief Secretary of Odisha -- Asit Tripathy -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Odisha government has announced a 60-hour complete shut down in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts from 10 pm today till April 26, in view of rise in COVID-19 cases." India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 21,700 With 1,229 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 686.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

In the meantime, India's coronavirus tally surged to 21,700 on Thursday with 1,229 new cases and 34 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to the data mentioned that of the total COVID-19 cases, 16,689 are active cases while 686 people have died due to the infection in the country so far. The highest fatalities were reported from Maharashtra (269). The Ministry noted that 4324 patients have been cured and discharged.