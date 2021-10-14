Ambala, October 14: An Ambala resident was duped of Rs two lakh by online fraudsters. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Ashwani Sharma. He is a resident of the Shastri colony in Ambala Cantonment. The fraudster reportedly withdrew money using a link and a one-time password (OTP). A complaint has been registered in the matter. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

According to a report published In The Tribune, the victim had ordered a T-shirt online for Rs 500, and when the order arrived, he received a torn suit of women. When he complained at the customer care number, he was assured that his money would be refunded. A link was then sent to him by the executive. The accused then sought his account details, including the OTP.

“At first, Rs 1 lakh was deducted from my account, and then Rs 1 lakh more was deducted in four transactions. It all happened within 15 minutes,” reported the media house quoting the victim as saying. However, when the victim tried to contact the customer care executive again, his numbers were switched off. Telangana: Techie Kills Wife By Sliting Her Throat Over Suspicion on Character, Tries to End His Life in Bachupally.

Reportedly, Sharam received a call later in the night. The accused threatened him that more money would be swindled from his bank account. The victim then approached the police. A case has been registered against unidentified people under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

