Dehradun, August 2: A case of online fraud has been reported from Uttarakhand's Dehradun where a man was cheated of over Rs 4 lakh by fraudsters. The victim of the online fraud, a resident of Dehradun's Patel Nagar, was duped of a whopping Rs 4,40,000 by cyber crooks. According to a report by TOI, the fraud took place when the man was trying to return a saree that he had bought on an e-commerce platform.

While searching for a customer care number on the internet to place a return for the product, the victim fell prey to the fake customer support service. The man ended up accepting a QR code through which the fraudsters stole the money directly from his account. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

As soon as the case of online fraud was reported, Police launched an investigation into the matter. Reports inform that efforts are being made to trace the criminals. Warning people of such online frauds, cops investigating the case said that QR codes are used for sending payments and not accepting them and shoppers should be careful about such miscreants who make money by duping people.

