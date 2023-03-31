Mumbai, March 31: Cyber fraudsters are finding new ways of duping gullible people of their hard earned money. In one such incident, a 73-year-old financial consultant lost Rs 1.38 lakh to cyber fraud while purchasing a bottle of wine through online search. The incident took place on March 21.

According to a report in Times Now, the victim came upon a contact number while looking to buy a bottle of 'Creme De Cassis' online on March 21. The complainant called on the number and ordered the bottle of wine for Rs 1,650. Online Fraud: Woman Duped of Rs 18,000 by Asking To Pay Rs 6 by Fake Courier Company in Uttar Pradesh.

The person who was on the other side of the call asked for the victim’s credit card number, expiry date and CVV which the complainant provided. Soon, he received messages notifying that his credit card had been charged Rs 1,650, Rs 91,449 and Rs 45,725. Bank Fraud in Mumbai: SBI Employee Dupes Customer of Rs 7.63 Lakh on Pretext of Helping Woman Fill Out Deposit Slips; Arrested.

He called the number again to which man told him that it was a mistake and the extra money charged will be returned. The complainant then informed his bank and blocked the card.

Sometime later he received a message that another payment on his card had been declined, which meant someone was trying to withdraw money again. He later went to Colaba Police and lodged an FIR. Further investigation is underway.

