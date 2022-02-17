Panchkula, February 17: A 46-year-old man from Haryana’s Panchkula was duped for Rs 25 lakh by a fraudster promising a high return on his investment. The incident took place in April 2019. However, a complaint in the matter was registered this month. The victim has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Madanpur village of Panchkula’s sector 26. The accused was booked by the police. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Clerk Duped Of Rs 1.70 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster By Posing As Credit Card Employee; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused, Rahul, told Singh that he knew several Punjab film financiers and he should invest money through them. Rahul promised the complainant a return of almost 10 percent on his investment.

Singh gave a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Rahul. In order to arrange such a huge amount, the victim withdrew the money from his and his wife’s bank accounts and also borrowed some money from his friends and family. However, Rahul failed to return Singh’s money. Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

As per the Report, Rahul issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh in the name of Ravinder’s wife. However, the accused failed to keep his word. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rahul at the Chandimandir police station under relevant sections, including 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

