Sheena Bora Case: Peter Mukerjea to Remain in Jail, Bombay High Court Stays Order After Granting Bail

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 6: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, accused of involvement in the Sheena Bora murder case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Despite the bail, Peter would not be walking out of jail as the bench subsequently stayed its order for six weeks in view of the request submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea Claims He Was 'Misled' by Indrani Mukerjea About Her Daughter’s Disappearance.

Peter is one of the main accused in the murder of Sheena Bora, the daughter of his former wife Indrani Mukerjea. The couple are charged of killing Sheena on April 24, 2012 and disposing off her body in a valley in Maharashtra's Pen. The case was unearthed in November 2015 by the Mumbai Police, which led to the arrest of Peter and Indrani.

Update by ANI

Sheena Bora case: Bombay High Court has stayed the order for 6 weeks on CBI's request, so that it can file an appeal in the Supreme Court. https://t.co/odCk2gDPZG — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

The Bombay HC bench, headed by Justice Nitin Sambre, noted that there is no prima facie involvement of Peter in the murder of Sheena. The court agreed with the defence counsel's argument that the accused was not present in India when the incident of crime took place.

Justice Sambre also took cognizance of the claim that Peter has been facing health issues, which aggravated during his four-year stay in the prison. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery," the judge said.

While ordering the bail of Peter, the court asked his counsel to deposit a surety bond of Rs lakh. Further, Peter was warned against speaking to his son Rahul Mukerjea, daughter Vidhi and former driver Shyamvar Rai. He has also been restrained from contacting any of the witnesses in the murder case.