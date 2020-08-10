Mumbai, August 10: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a letter to CM Mamata Bannerjee, urging her to take steps to undo justice being done to West Bengal farmers. The letter read "It is distressing to note that 70 lakh farmers continue to be denied benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi."

He further mentioned that farmers in the state have already lost Rs 8,400 crores benefit which was 'due and their right'. He said that while each farmer of the country has received Rs 12,000, farmers in the state have been denied of this benefit. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Presents Rs 11 Lakh Cheque to Martyred Indian Soldier Rajesh Orang's Family.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Writes to CM Mamata Banerjee:

Recently, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written a letter to state Finance Minister Amit Mitra seeking details of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) since 2016. The summit, an annual event, is held to bring investment to the state and generating jobs.

