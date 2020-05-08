PM Narendra Modi Dials Italian Counterpart Giuseppe Conte, Discusses Health And Economic Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PM Narendra Modi And Italian Counterpart Giuseppe Conte (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed issues related with novel coronavirus pandemic with Italian PM Giuseppe Conte. PM Modi conveyed his condolences for the deaths caused by COVID-19 in Italy. Two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the pandemic and they also expressed solidarity with each other. PM Narendra Modi Dials Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Discusses Issues Related With Health & Economic Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Crisis.

Informing about his meeting Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The two leaders discussed measures required to address the health and economic impact of the pandemic in their own countries as well as at a global level. They expressed solidarity with each other&appreciated mutual cooperation extended towards each other’s stranded nationals. PM Narendra Modi Discusses COVID-19 With Donald Trump, Stresses on India-US Partnership to Fight Pandemic

According to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, a total of 2,15,858 positive cases have been reported in Italy. Of the total cases, 96,276 individuals have recovered from the infection, while 29,958 deaths have been reported so far.

In India, COVID-19 tally has reached 56,342, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, 37,916 cases are active, 16,540 people have recovered, while 1886 people have died.