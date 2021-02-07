Sonitpur, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'Asom Mala' programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district with an aim to boost the state's road infrastructure and contribute to the state's economic progress and improve connectivity.

The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System. PM Modi also laid the foundation stones of medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo with an aim to boost Assam's health infrastructure. Assam Playing Major Role in Leading Northeast Towards Development, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Launches ‘Asom Mala’ Programme in Assam

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. He will launch the ‘Asom Mala’ programme shortly. pic.twitter.com/Bj5ocHG6UW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crores. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity.

Speaking during the event, Prime Minister Modi said, "The love of Assamese people is very deep and keeps bringing me back to Assam. The way you've decorated Dhekiajuli is very beautiful. I would like to pay my thanks for your efforts."

"In 1942, Assam's freedom fighters had given their lives for the respect of our Indian tricolor and its Independence in this region. Today, India's bravehearts are waking up and drawing inspiration from the freedom fighters and their sacrifices," he added.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia, West Bengal. At around 4.50 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal.