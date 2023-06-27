Bhopal, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that those opposing the 'triple talaq' law enacted by the Centre are "against the Muslim women" of the country.

PM Modi said had 'triple talaq' been an inseparable tenet of Islam, then why

Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh or any other Islamic country do not have the concept? "Some of the Muslim populated countries had enacted laws to ban triple talaq years back. 'Dal Se Bada Desh’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses 10 Lakh BJP Booth Workers Virtually, Thanks Party Chief JP Nadda for 'Historic' Interaction (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Modi made the observation during a dialogue session with booth workers of the BJP at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru stadium. He advised BJP workers to reach out to Muslim women and tell them who are destroying their lives.

"Wherever I go, several Muslim express their gratitude for banning the draconian rule of triple talaq. You (booth workers) should go to their areas to speak in a manner that you are with them. They will accept you," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi in Bhopal

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people… pic.twitter.com/UwOxuSyGvD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Meanwhile, he also spoke about Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stating that "today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he added. PM Modi Back in Action in India! Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chairs Key Meeting Hours After Landing in Delhi From Landmark Visit to US and Egypt (Watch Video).

Batting for UCC, PM Modi asked whether different rules apply to different

family members. "I feel we should study this subject. I feel those who support triple talaq are doing vote bank politics of appeasement. They are doing injustice to our Muslim daughters. Triple talaq does not only affect Muslim daughters. Imagine the situation of the family who marries off their daughter and she comes back after 10 years. Triple talaq destroys the entire family," the PM stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).