PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Live Streaming on DD News, PMO YouTube: Watch Prime Minister's Speech on Coronavirus Situation And Lockdown in India

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 12: Amid ongoing nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight. The news of PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation was shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter. The YouTube channel of PMO is hosting live streaming of PM Modi's speech. His address will also be telecast live on Doordarshan, DD News and other DD channels of various languages. Scroll down to watch live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's address to the country. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

In his address, PM Modi is expected to speak on migrants' issue and the lockdown. Thousands of migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims who are stranded because of the lockdown, began their journey to their homes by walk or any medium of transport they could find. This will be the Prime Minister's fourth special address to the nation in the last two months. His address comes a day after Modi held a video conference meeting with all the Chief Ministers. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Live Streaming:

PM Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, starting from March 25, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was supposed on end on April 14, was then extended till May 3. Two days before the lockdown was to end, another extension was announced till May 17. This time, a number of relaxations were also announced.

The Prime Minister first addressed the nation on March 18 and appealed to the people to observe 'Janata Curfew' between 9 am to 9 pm on March 22. On March 24, he announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown and then on April 14 he announced extending it for another 19 days.