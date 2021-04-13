Chandigarh, April 13: The Punjab & Haryana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by a lawyer seeking legal action against Britain's Prince Harry claiming that the Duke of Sussex reneged on his promise to marry her. The court dismissed the woman's plea calling is a 'day dreamer's fantasy.' “I find that this petition is nothing, but just a day-dreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry," observed the High Court. Prince Harry and Royal Family Set to Reunite for Prince Philip's Funeral.

In her petition the woman had claimed that she has had conversations with the Prince over social media and he has promised to marry her. She also pleaded that an arrest warrant be issued against the Duke of Sussex so that no further delay occur in their marriage, while seeking directions for the United Kingdom Police to take action against him. The woman has never traveled to the UK and was making the claim based on social media conversations. Heart Of Invictus: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Their First Ever Netflix Series.

The petitioner also presented some printouts of the alleged conversations between the two, the court however noted the same were not true copies, as some portion had been deleted or erased.The court observed, "This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon.”

The court observed that there was a possibility that she had conversations with fake ids on social media and the same cannot be relied upon by the court."There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself," the Punjab & Haryana High Court said.

