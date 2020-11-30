Varanasi, November 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday it is owing to the new work culture cultivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing infrastructure in the country that on an average two kms of highway are being constructed every day in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a function where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the to public, the six-lane highway connecting two ancient cities of the state -Varanasi and Prayagraj on the occasion of "Dev Deepawali'. The Rs 2447 crore project involved the ultra-modern technology in making 73 kms of six-lane highway. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Rural Roads Would Lead to Gandhi's Gram Swarajya.

He said a 'new India' has emerged under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi due to which the country is making strides in the world through social, economic and diplomatic strategies put to implementation since 2014.

The UP CM said that it was the emotional connect of the PM with Kashi that the religious and mythological city of Varanasi is reliving its glorious past with the appropriate inputs of modernity for its development. " The projects worth Rs 18000 have been dedicated to Varanasi during last six years. Many of the projects have already come on ground while others are in the various stages of implementation,'' he pointed out. Yogi Adityanath Turns Sugarcane into 'Green Gold' in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi promised all support from the state government to augment sustained efforts of the PM towards making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said the Uttar Pradesh will give its best in realising the his dreams to make India a power to reckon with in all times to come.