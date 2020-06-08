PUBG Turns Fatal: Class 9 Student Commits Suicide at his House in Kota, Probe Links Death to the Multiplayer Online Game

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jaipur, June 8: In a shocking incident, a class 9 student in Rajasthan committed suicide at his home on Saturday. Soon after as the incident surfaced, police began an investigation after which it was found that the boy had downloaded PUBG, the online multiplayer battle game just two days before the incident. According to a tweet by ANI, Hansraj Meena, Colony Incharge, Railway Colony Police Station said that during the preliminary investigation, it was found that the boy used to continuously play the online game which he had recently installed. "During preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that he used to play mobile games & 2 days back had downloaded PUBG. Probe underway", the official said. PUBG Addiction: Pune Youth ‘Ajit Pawar’ Turns Turns Psychotic After Facing Constant Defeats on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Hansraj added saying that the 14-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death on early Saturday morning. The official further informed that he played PUBG throughout the night on Friday and went to sleep and was found dead next morning. According to a PTI report, the boy, who was a son of an Army man, was found hanging from the grill of the ventilator in his bedroom.

Police informed that the boy’s family members said that he had downloaded the gaming programme on his mother’s mobile phone three days before the incident. He had been playing the game virtually continuously for the last three days. No suicide note was recovered in the case, the SHO said.