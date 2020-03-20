Pune Teenager Falls to Death From Third Floor Balcony While Trying to Calm Pet Dog

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, March 20: A teenager fell from the third floor at Ram Raje residential society and died on Thursday. The incident took place in Pune's Kasarwadi. Gayatri Sunil Pavtekar was trying to calm her pet dog which had suddenly turned aggressive. She was trying to tie the dog in the gallery when it escaped. She got scared and claimed the window. She suddenly lost her balance and fell, according to her parents. Cylinder Blast Leads to Fire in Pune's Wadarwadi Area, 15 Huts Gutted.

According to the deceased's father, Sunil Pavtekar, the pet dog was barking aggressively when the family returned from their routine night-walk. "So I asked Gayatri to tie it up outside in the gallery. She took it to the gallery and we could hear her ordering the dog to calm down. But it wouldn’t listen. As it escaped from her hands, Gayatri got scared and tried climbing the window," Pavtekar told The Indian Express.

Pavtekar said that by the time anyone could react, Gayatri had fallen. "We have carried out a panchanama and have also spoken to the family. It seems to be a case of accidental death. The family said Gayatri was trying to tie up their pet dog to the gallery when she fell. We have accepted their version," Inspector S Awtade was quoted as saying. Gayatri's uncle described her as a down-to-earth and obedient teen.

"Her death has come as a shock for all of us… she was popular among all her friends for her ability to get along with everyone," said Gayatri's friend Shrutika Phatak. Her teacher Pramod Shinde said Gayatri was good at all her subjects.