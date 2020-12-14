New Delhi, December 14: Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Monday congratulated Lt. Watandeep Singh Sindhu, a Punjab Cadet on winning the Sword of Honour at the Indian Military Academy. He tweeted, "A proud moment for Punjab...Lt. Watandeep Singh Sidhu bagged the Sword of Honour for the Autumn Term during the recent Passing Out Parade at IMA, Dehradun. This is the 3rd time Punjab Cadets have won the prestigious Sword of Honour this year. We are all proud of you!" Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of 'Exploiting' Farmers' Protest.

The Sword of Honour for the Autumn Term, 2020, was awarded to Lt Watandeep Singh Sidhu during the Passing out Parade (PoP) held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, on Saturday. This marks the third time a cadet from Punjab received this honour. Sindhu hails from Threeke near Ludhiana. He also held the rank of Academy Cadet Adjutant in the final term at IMA. Not only this he has been the best student in physical endurance, PT and tactical ability as well. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Says ‘Ready to Resign or Be Dismissed Than Bow to Injustice to Farmers.’

Read the Tweet Here:

A proud moment for Punjab...Lt. Watandeep Singh Sidhu bagged the Sword of Honour for the Autumn Term during the recent Passing Out Parade at IMA, Dehradun. This is the 3rd time Punjab Cadets have won the prestigious Sword of Honour this year. We are all proud of you! pic.twitter.com/Puw463Mgfv — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 14, 2020

Sindhu is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College and later joined the National Defence Academy, Kharakvasla, in 2016 reportedly. He joined IMA in 2019. Another cadet from Punjab, Lt Harpreet Singh was awarded the Sword of Honour at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai in March this year. Hailing from Ropar, Singh was commissioned into the Scinde Horse, an elite cavalry regiment.

