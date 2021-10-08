Udaipur, October 8: In what can be called cruelty against wild animals, a python was axed to death by some locals in a village in Rajasthan. The incident, which took place in Kurabad village in Udaipur district last week, came to light when a video of locals killing the python with an axe went viral. After the video surfaced, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. No arrest was made till now. Assam: Man Dies of Snakebite While Showing Off His King Cobra Catch in Cachar, Watch Video.

On the evening of October 3, some villagers spotted the python on the banks of a river. The snake had a bloated belly after swallowing a jackal. According to a report by Times of India, the villagers were angry over constant python movement in the area, hence, decided to kill it. Soon, a large crowd gathered around the python. Some people used a big stick and moved the python on the land from the river bank. Murder Via Snake Bite New Trend, Says Supreme Court While Denying Bail to Accused.

Soon, the python was axed to death. In the viral video, three men are seen suppressing the python with the stick while another person kills it with an axe. The villagers remained as mute spectators and no one objected to the killing. While names of those involved in the killing of python are not clear, District Forest Office Mukesh Saini said accused have been identified with help from the video.

Forest officials have registered a case under the wildlife protection act. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused. Python is a genus of constricting snakes in the Pythonidae family. The Pythonidae are a family of nonvenomous snakes found in Africa, Asia, and Australia.

