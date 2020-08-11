Indore, August 11: Revered Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who died earlier today after suffering from two consecutive heart attacks, will be buried at 9:30 pm. An official statement issued by the person managing his Twitter handle confirmed that the burial will take place today at the Chhoti Khajrani graveyard of Indore. The funeral and last rites would be attended only by family members, neighbours and close relatives. Rahat Indori Dies: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Other Politicians Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist.

Indori's demise has spread a sense of grief across the nation, with scores taking it to social media to mourn his death. Politicians cutting across party lines paid tribute to him. In Indore, where the legendary poet resided, locals were shocked and saddened by the sudden demise.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the funeral would not be attended by his thousands of fans in the city. The well-wishers were appealed by his family members to pray for Indori's soul from their homes.

"Rahat sahab will be buried in Chhoti Khajrani (Indore) graveyard at 9.30 tonight. You are most requested to pray from your own homes," said the statement issued by the manager of his social media account.

"Rahat sahab died due to cardiac arrest at 5:00 pm today. Please pray for his forgiveness," another tweet read.

राहत साहब को आज रात 9.30 बजे छोटी खजरानी (इंदौर) कब्रस्तान में दफनाया जाएगा. आप सबसे गुज़ारिश है के अपने-अपने घरों से ही दुआ करें.... — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Indori, 70, was admitted to the Sri Aurobindo Ghose hospital in Indore on Sunday, after he was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Due to comorbidities, the chances of his survival were reduced. He suffered from heart-related ailments and diabetes.

"Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60 percent pneumonia," Dr Vinod Bhandari said.

