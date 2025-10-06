Rishikesh, October 6: A case reminiscent of the infamous Raja Raghuvanshi murder has come to light in Uttarakhand, where a Gurugram-based software professional, Shubham Chaudhary, narrowly escaped a potential threat to his life. Shubham discovered that his wife, with whom he had married earlier this year, had purchased a hammer online, raising suspicions of a sinister plot. Fearing for his safety, he hired a private detective agency to investigate her activities. The investigation revealed that she was meeting her lover at a hotel in Tapovan, Rishikesh. Acting swiftly, Shubham involved the police and caught his wife red-handed.

As reported by Navbharat Times, the detective agency’s probe revealed that Shubham’s wife and her lover had been planning to leave Gurugram and stay together in Rishikesh. On September 30, they arrived at a hotel in Tapovan, where the couple was tracked by the investigators. Shubham alerted the local police and sought assistance from the emergency dial-112 service to intervene. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Court Grants Bail to Co-Accused Silome James.

The police, led by Inspector Lakshmi Pant of Muni Ki Reti, reached the hotel around 4 AM and entered room number 202, finding the wife and her lover in an objectionable situation. During interrogation, the lover confessed to stalking Shubham for several days before the incident. A commotion ensued in the hotel, drawing attention from staff and nearby guests. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Police Names Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha As Accused in 790-Page Chargesheet.

Shubham, however, chose not to file any complaint against his wife or her lover, instead severing all ties and leaving the hotel after the confrontation. According to Navbharat Times, authorities confirmed that no legal action was taken due to the absence of a formal complaint. The case drew immediate comparisons to the notorious Raja Raghuvanshi murder in Indore, where Raghuvanshi was killed by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, due to her relationship with another man.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

