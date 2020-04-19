Rajasthan Reports 44 New COVID-19 Cases, State Total Toll Reaches 1,395

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, April 19: One death and 44 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,395, the state Health Department said.

"Out of the total positive cases found today, 27 were from Jodhpur city while eight were reported from Bharatpur. Two cases were each reported from Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar districts. While Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Hanumangarh recorded one case each," the Health Department added. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507.

The death of the COVID-19 patient has been reported from Jaipur. The state health department further stated in its bulletin that a total of 47,904 samples have been collected so far. Out of these 39,714 have come out negative. Out of this total, 6,795 samples are under process in the state.