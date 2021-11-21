Sirohi, November 21: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and repeatedly raped in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district. The woman was reportedly kidnapped along with her eight-year-old daughter by her own relative from Gujarat’s capital city Ahmedabad on the pretext of helping her financially. He took her to Abu road and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. Tamil Nadu: Two Doctors Arrested For Raping Colleagues At COVID-19 Isolation Centre In Chennai.

The woman somehow managed to escape and came to Ahmedabad. A complaint was registered with the Sheherkotda police. The rape survivor was married. She has three daughters and one son. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused had promised to help the woman financially as her husband did not have a permanent job. In the complaint, the woman had alleged that the accused even promised to marry her. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Brutally Attacked by Rape Accused in Alwar.

The rape survivor then decided to leave her house along with her eight-year-old daughter. She later found out that the man was already married. “He kidnapped the woman and took her to Abu Road. He confined her in a room and raped her repeatedly. One day, the victim found a chance and slipped out of the room,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying.

After reaching Ahmedabad, the woman registered the police complaint. Meanwhile, the accused is currently absconding. The police have formed teams to nab the relative of the woman. A detailed investigation has also been launched into the matter.

