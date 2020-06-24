Lucknow, June 24: Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary has tested positive for Coronavirus. Chaudhary (67) is the second SP leader to test coronavirus positive. Former MP Dharmendra Yadav had tested corona positive earlier this month and he has fully recovered now. 57 Girls At Government-Run Shelter Home In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Test Positive For Coronavirus.

According to sources close to the leader, he had been suffering from fever since the past two days and had been admitted to Medanta hospital where his sample testing was done. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Relaxes Rule For Discharge of Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients, Know Modified Guidelines Here.

After the results showed him corona positive, the SP leader was shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday morning. In 2018, Ram Govind Chaudhary had undergone a cardiac surgery in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

