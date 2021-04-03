New Delhi, April 3: President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to a special room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to the latest health update issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President has been shifted to a special room on Saturday morning. The President's health has been improving continuously and the doctors are constantly monitoring his condition. The doctors have advised the President to take proper rest.

President Kovind (75) underwent successful cardiac bypass surgery at Delhi's AIIMS and his condition is stable, the hospital said in a brief statement issued on Tuesday evening. "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," a statement said.

Here's the tweet:

President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2021

Earlier on March 26, the President had visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort. The hospital authorities said that he was undergoing routine check-ups and his condition was stable. Later, the President was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for further investigation into his health condition by the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).