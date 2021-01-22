New Delhi, January 22: The old series of Indian National Currency notes, including Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 are likely to go out of circulation in coming March or April. B Meena, the Assistant General Manger of RBI, on Friday said that the apex bank is planning to withdraw old series of these currency notes and put them out of legal money flow in the economy, while addressing a meeting organised by District Lead Bank at Netravati Hall in Zilla panchayat on Friday.

Meena said that people do not accept the coins and avoid dealing in them. He added that even after 15 years of introducing Rs 10 coin, traders and businessmen have not accepted the coins which has become a problem for banks and RBI, reported Free Press Journal. AGM said," Rs 10 coins have been piled up in the chest of banks."New Indian Rupee Notes in 2018: From Rs 2,000 to Rs 100, Here’s How Currency Denominations Continued to Evolve After Demonetisation.

He further added that various banks should find ways to promote the circulation of Rs 10 coins among public and make people aware about the wide spread rumours about surrounding coin's validity as a legal tender.RBI to Conduct Simultaneous Sale-Purchase of Government Securities Under Open Market Operations on January 7.

The central bank had issued new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour in 2019, however the existing series is still a legal tender. Following demonetisation in 2016, RBI had introduced the largest legal tender of Rs 2000 and a Rs 200 series.

