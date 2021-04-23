New Delhi, April 23: Amid the shortage of Remdesivir- the anti viral drug used in the treatment of coronavirus- Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers on Friday said that the production capacity of the drug has been increased to ≥90 Lakh vials per month. Earlier, the production capacity of Remdesivir in India was 40 Lakh vials per month. Remdesivir Injection Shortage in Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Directs State Govt To Supply 10,000 Injections to Nagpur.

Mandaviya posted on Twitter that since April 12 this year, the government has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for the production of Remdesivir drug. He also said that very soon three Lakh vial of the Remdesivir injections will be produced in a day. Mandaviya wrote, "Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir." Remdesivir Injection Shortage in Bihar: NMCH Asks Doctors To Avoid Prescribing the Antiviral Drug to COVID-19 Patients.

Several states across the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra among others are facing acute shortages of Remdesivir. With the steep increase in the COVID-19 cases and supply contraction of the drug, people have taken to black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir injections. The anti-viral drug has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of coronavirus in hospitalised adult and pediatric patients

The coronavirus cases in India are at an all time high. As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country has reported 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases - highest single day spike across the world so far-, 2,263 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus tally in India now stands over 1.62 crore so far.

