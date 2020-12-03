New Delhi, December 3: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has written to State CMs to allow schools to reopen partially for students of Classes 10th and 12th from January 4, 2021.

The council has also written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India to share the poll schedule of the states where elections are due in April and May so the date sheet for board exams can be finalised accordingly. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 95 Lakh After Single-Day Increase of 35,551 New Coronavirus Cases.

CISCE Writes to States CMs to Allow Partial Reopening From January 4, 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in India, schools were closed in India since March 2020. In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, several states have deferred the opening. The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana recently deferred the reopening of schools in the state for 10 more days. Earlier, the state government had decided to keep the schools shut till the end of November 30. However, with the latest announcement, it has been cleared that the normal classes would not resume before December 10.

