Jaipur, December 21: After skipping the state government's three-year anniversary programmes being held at the Rajasthan Chief Minister's residence (CMR), former deputy CM Sachin Pilot's video from a private event is going viral where he is seen singing a Bollywood song -- 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan'. Pilot shared this video on Tuesday which drew over 7,000 likes in just 3 hours. Around 1.6k retweets can be seen on the video.

Besides Pilot, the video has been shared by thousands of his fans while the others have been retweeting it on the social media. Pilot sang this song from a Raj Kapoor's movie -- 'Mera Naam Joker' at an event organised by Rotary Club in Albert Hall. Surprisingly, the video came out when Pilot's absence from the anniversary celebrations at CMR is conspicuous and the talk of the town as many party workers were left surprised. ‘Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Will Be Contested Under Collective Leadership’, Says Sachin Pilot.

Watch: Sachin Pilot Singing ‘Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan’

The Pilot camp confirmed to IANS that he was not invited to the event at the CMR. However, a day before the Jaipur rally of the Congress on December 12, Pilot was seen attending dinner at the CMR. Earlier, he also had a closed door meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot which left many political pundits confused as what transpired inside never came out.

Pilot's fans cheered when Rahul Gandhi took his name from the dias during the Jaipur rally breaking the protocol as the others named by him were the CMs and general secretaries of the party. "CM Gehlot did not take Pilot's name from the dias during the rally, which was a sad moment for us, but Rahul Gandhi made up for our loss," said a Pilot loyalist.

In fact, while the twitter hashtag 'teensaalrajasthankhushal' was trending on top in the first half of December 18, 'Rajasthan Mange Pilot' started trending in the second half on twitter which made it clear that despite showing a united face, the face-off between the two leaders has not yet ended.

Meanwhile, Pilot's video singing this melodious song from Raj Kapoor movie is giving a good time to his fans. You are gem among political leaders, said one of his fans Sushil Asopa, reverting to the video. Another fan Chaman Varshney said, "We want to see you as Rajasthan CM." Another fan said, "Wah Pilot sahib, Dil Khush Kartaji."

