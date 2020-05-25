Sadananda Gowda Quashes Opposition's Claims of Flouting Quarantine Norms, Cites 'Exemption Clauses' in Union Ministry's Guidelines

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: Union Minister of Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Monday quashed the allegations of opposition on flouting required institutional quarantine after domestic air travel, by citing 'exemption clauses'. Gowda stated that for those holding certain responsible posts, exemption clauses have been made in the guidelines by Union Ministry.

Quashing the allegations of opposition parties, Gowda said, as quoted by news agencies ANI, "Guidelines are applicable to all citizens, but there are certain exemption clauses, for those who hold certain responsible posts." It is to be known that Gowda arrived at Bengaluru airport from Delhi and straight away got into his car and drove to his residence. he skipped institutional quarantine measures, following which opposition attacked him. Domestic Flights Resume Across India From Today; Check State-Wise Quarantine Rules And SOPs For Passengers.

Here's what Gowda said:

Guidelines are applicable to all citizens, but there are certain exemption clauses, for those who hold certain responsible posts: S Gowda, Union Minister on allegations by opposition parties that he didn't go to required institutional quarantine after domestic air travel pic.twitter.com/lVVrS1FABc — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Speaking on the shortage of medicines, he said, "I'm a Minister and I'm heading Pharmaceutical Ministry. If supply of medicines&other things isn't proper then what doctors can do for patients,is it not failure of govt? It's my responsibility to ensure supply of medicines to each corner of the country."

Earlier, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood had made 7-day institutional Quarantine, followed by home quarantine necessary for incoming domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.