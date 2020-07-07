Kolkata, July 7: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a mobile app, named Self Scan', similar to the banned Chinese Camscanner App on Monday. While launching the app from Nabanna, the Bengal Chief Minister said in a press statement that "it reflects patriotism". She further added"I always wanted to use an application that has been developed within the country. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow".

The app has been indigenously developed by state information technology department, for documents scanning. The app is available on the app store and is free. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

What is Self Scan App?

The app allows users to scan documents and one can allows convert a file into a PDF document. The app also allows users to edit their scanned documents which include filters, cropping, and more. Commenting on the App, Bengal CM said, "Self Scan is a completely safe and protected app. No data is saved on the server. Documents can be edited too on the application besides the scanning feature."

How Does Self Scan App Work?

The app can be downloaded from Google play store. In addition to this, the app does not require an internet connection to scan documents or even for Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

Last month, the government took the decision to ban 59 Chinese owned applications in India citing security concerns. The government cited that the decision to ban the apps, including popular names like TikTok, Camscanner, SHAREiT, WeChat and others was taken due to data and privacy issues. The ban was announced amid the recent geopolitical tensions with China.

