Sensex Down 0.70% at 30942, Nifty Opens in The Red With 0.60% Decline at 9057

Sensex. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia)

Mumbai, April 13: The Indian stock market opened lower on the first day of the week. The BSE Sensex began its trading with 216.69 points or 0.70% decline at 30942.93, while Nifty opened its account with 54.75 points or 0.60% down at 9057.15. In the opening trade, about 836 shares have advanced, 394 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.

Among the major trades that saw an improvement include crude oil, whose prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday. As per the current status, the crude oil is priced at Rs 1839, with a decline of 241 points or 11.59 percent. The price of US dollar is priced at Rs 76.286 on Monday, which was Rs 71.276 on Thursday. Sensex Zooms Over 800 Points at 30,753, Nifty Nears 9K Tracking Positive Performance in Global Markets.

Among the major gainers for the Monday morning trading include Glenmark Pharma (31.85), Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (18.85), Natco Pharma (44.90), The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (9.85), Aurobindo Pharm (30.15), Dr. Reddys Laboratory (140.10), Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (84.00), and Divis Laboratories (66.55).

On the other sides, those whose share saw a downfall include SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. (56.25), Bajaj Finance (197.10), Amber Enterprises India Ltd. (73.8), Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (2.50), Titan Company (53.00), PVR (54.25) and Zee Ent. (18.40).

Earlier on Thursday, Sensex closed at 31,160 up 1,265 points (4.23 percent), while the broader Nifty50 index jumped 363 points to end at 9,112. Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed on Friday on the occasion of Good Friday holiday.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Minday informed that the tally of coronavirus in India stood at 9,152 with a spike of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 308 with 35 deaths in last 24 hours. Of the total count, 7,987 are active cases while 856 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.