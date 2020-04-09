Sensex Zooms Over 800 Points at 30,753, Nifty Nears 9K Tracking Positive Performance in Global Markets

Sensex

Mumbai, April 9: The Indian stock market opened on a positive note tracking robust performance in the global markets. The Sensex was trading at 30,753, up 859 points (2.8 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 8,991 at 9:50 am. Index heavyweight HDFC, up 5 per cent, was the top contributor to the Sensex's gain. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 5734 With 540 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 166.

The situation in India remains worrisome as the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday after an increase of 540 new cases and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per data on the official website, of the total number, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 473 people have been discharged after recovery.

US stock markets jumped on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said Americans might be getting to the top of the "curve" in relation to the outbreak. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 3.4 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.58 per cent.

The Asian stocks, on the other hand, had a mixed day, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent in early deals while Hong Kong was up half a per cent. Australian shares had also gained 1.5 per cent.