Sensex Extends Gains, Jumps Over 300 Points on Delhi Election Result Day, Nifty Tops 12,100 Mark

Sensex building. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 11: Sensex and Nifty were trading in the positive zone on the back of strong cues from the global market, led by gains in all the sectoral indices, amid Delhi Election Result Day. The Sensex was trading at 41,287, up 300 points and Nifty on the other hand was at 12,128, up 100 points at 12 pm on Tuesday. The Sensex had touched a high of 41,400 in the opening session today.

Among the sectors that have gained are auto and metal. The Asian markets were mostly higher today, following record finish on Wall Street overnight. Investors shrugged off worries about the coronavirus even though the death toll crossed 1,000. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 1,000 in China, Number of Infected People Reaches 42,000.

The counting of Delhi Assembly Election is on and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to retain power in the national capital for the third consecutive term. Aam Aadmi Party has extended its lead to 58 seats.

According to a Live Mint report, the markets will remain volatile in the coming days as investors will keep a close eye on the impact of coronavirus on the economy. Further, investors would also remain cautious ahead of the inflation and IIP data to be released during the week.