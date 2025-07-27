In a major crackdown, police in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, have busted a sex racket operating out of Pearl Hotel and Utsav Marriage Lawn on Deoria Road under Kasya police station limits. Acting on persistent reports of immoral activities, a joint team led by a magistrate, the circle officer, and the SHO conducted simultaneous raids on Friday evening. Six men and ten women were caught in compromising positions. Two luxury cars, multiple mobile phones, and a suspicious diary listing several names and phone numbers were seized. The arrested women were reportedly brought in from nearby districts, while hotel staff and brokers facilitated their connection with clients. Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra said the operation was carried out discreetly to avoid tipping off suspects. Investigations are ongoing to trace others involved, using leads from the seized phones and diary. Authorities also discovered alcohol, condoms, and aphrodisiacs stocked within the hotel premises for clients. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust High-Profile Prostitution Racket at Empire Suite Hotel in Andheri; 3 Vietnamese Women Rescued, Manager Arrested.

Sex Racket Busted in Kushinagar

