New Delhi, February 20: Shazia Ilmi, vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has lodged a complaint alleging that Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' misbehaved with her at a party. Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' is a former lawmaker of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Acting on Shazia Ilmi's complaint, police have registered an FIR against Akbar Ahmad at Vasant Kunj police station. IPS Officer's Daughter Misbehaves With Cops in Chennai: Alcohol Bottles Caught on Video.

In her complaint, Ilmi said she attended a dinner party on February 5 where Akbar Ahmad misbehaved with her. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint against him. Based on the BJP leader's complaint, cops have booked Akbar Ahmad under IPC sections 506 (threatening), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), India Today reported. Bareilly Woman Calls Off Her Wedding After Groom Breaks Into 'Nagin Dance' in Drunken State, Misbehaves With Her Family.

Akbar Ahmad, a suspended Congress leader, was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998 from Azamgarh parliamentary constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. When Maneka Gandhi launched Sanjay Vichar Manch in 1982, she appointed Akbar Ahmad as its convenor.

