Shramik Special Train From Vasai Road to Gorakhpur Loses Route Midway, Reaches Odisha's Rourkela; Indian Railways Yet to Clarify
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Rourkela, May 23: A "Shramik Special" train from Maharashtra’s Vasai Road to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh lost its track. The train, instead of arriving at Gorakhpur, reached Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday, reported Times Now. Some of the passengers inside the train also tweeted about the incident. The train left Vasai Road on May 21. However, the Indian Railways has not issued any clarification regarding the incident till now. Shramik Special Trains Will Not Need Permit From States Receiving Migrants Labourers, Says Railways Executive Director RD Bajpai.

According to reports, driver of the train lost the way midway and ended up reaching Rourkela on Saturday morning. Congress leader RPN Singh also shared a video of a passenger of the train narrating his ordeal. Some netizens also claimed that it was impossible for the driver to make such blunder, while others claiming that there was a possibility that the railways by mistakenly boarded the migrants on a wrong train. Indian Railways to Use 60% of Its Converted Isolation Coaches Lying Idle to Operate Shramik Special Trains.

Tweet By Congress Leader RPN Singh:

Passengers inside the train also complained that there was no water inside the trains. One of the passengers even tweeted that the train took a wrong route from Bhusawal and was going to Nagpur. He added that the after 23 hours of the departure, the train was still in Maharashtra. Indian Railways Says It Has Operated 1,565 Shramik Special Trains Since May 1, Ferried Over 20 Lakh Migrants.

Tweet By A Passenger of The Train:

Media Report Over The Incident:

On May 1, the Railways announced to run "Shramik Special" trains to ferry stranded labourers, pilgrims, tourists and students back to their hometown during the coronavirus lockdown. Till now, the Indian Railways, operated close to 1,600 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home. Out of the trains that have terminated so far, the maximum has been in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar.

Initially, these trains had no scheduled stoppages during the journey, but the Railways now allows up to three stoppages in the destination states. The Railway Ministry ordered reopening of all the vendors and shops on railway platforms.