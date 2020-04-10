Shushrusha Hospital Nurses in Dadar Quarantined in Hospital Premises After 2 Nurses Test COVID-19 Positive, BMC Tells Hospital to Discharge All Patients in 48 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Ctredits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 10: All the nurses of Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar area of Mumbai have been quarantined in the hospital itself after two nurses of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the hospital not to admit any new patient and discharge all admitted patients in 48 hours. According to a tweet by ANI, Shushrusha Hospital has also been asked to get all quarantined nurses tested.

The BMC said it will take a call on shifting these nurses to some other hospital once their test results come. According to PTI, a senior BMC official said two nurses from Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, aged 27 and 42, have tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, the BMC, as a preventive step, asked the private hospital to quarantine all its 28 nurses at the medical facility itself and stop new admissions, he said.

Earlier in the day, five more people, including two who returned from the last month''s religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi. With the latest positive cases, the tally in Asia's largest slum in Mumbai has increased to 22. On Thursday, the BMC declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai.

Mumbai has become India's coronavirus hotspot where over 1100 people have so far tested positive. Earlier this week, several staff at the Wockhardt Hospital had tested positive. The hospital said that they were unknowingly exposed to the virus through a patient who was initially asymptomatic and was admitted in the hospital for cardiac ailment but later tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Jaslok Hospital said that possible exposure to a patient forced it to test nearly 1,000 of its staff who later tested negative.