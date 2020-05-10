Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi to Open OPD Services From Tomorrow Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Each Doctor Will See 4 Patients in One Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 10: After closing the out patient department for almost 40 days due to coronavirus scare, New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday announced that it will open the OPD services in a graded manner from tomorrow, from 10 am to 4 pm. Adding more, the hospital administration said that each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour.

Informing about the latest development, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's chairman Dr DS Rana said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume OPD services in a graded manner from tomorrow, from 10 am to 4 pm. Each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour."

Apart from this, Dr DS Rana said, "The hospital has created proper facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 especially keeping in mind that nearly 70 percent positive patients are asymptomatic." Delhi Govt Declares 3 Private Hospitals as COVID-19 Hospitals in View of Shortage of Isolation Beds.

Here's what DR Rana said:

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government declared Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19 and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka as COVID-19 hospitals. The decision has been taken in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi.

The Delhi government issued a circular and said that three private hospitals -- Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19 and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka. The government announced 50 seats each and state that the treatment would be done on payment basis.

As per the current status, there are 62,939 people who have been tested positive with coronavirus in the country, out of which 41,472 are still active, while 2,109 have died. Meanwhile, 19,358 people have been recovered too.