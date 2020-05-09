Delhi Govt Declares 3 Private Hospitals as COVID-19 Hospitals in View of Shortage of Isolation Beds

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 9: With the number of coronavirus cases in New Delhi reaching 6,318, including 68 deaths, the Delhi government on Saturday declared Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19 and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka as COVID-19 hospitals. The decision has been taken in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi.

Informing about the latest update, the Delhi government issued a circular and said that three private hospitals -- Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19 and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka. The government announced 50 seats each and state that the treatment would be done on payment basis. Delhi Government Asking For Money From Bihar For Transporting Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown, Says JD(U) Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Here's the Delhi government circular:

Delhi Government declares Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19 and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka as COVID19 hospitals, in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vLhDmXHXAq — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Union Health Minister had said that India's recovery rate of COVID-19 continued to improve and stood at 29.36 per cent but the growth in cases also continued to be on the higher side at 3,390. It added that 216 districts have not reported any cases till date, 42 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 21 days.

As per the current status, there are 59,662 people who have been tested positive with coronavirus in the country, out of which 39,834 are still active, while 1,981 have died. Meanwhile, 17,847 people have been recovered too.