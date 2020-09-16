Bengaluru, September 16: Free travel in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would be allowed for students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th supplementary examinations. The papers are scheduled later this month, between September 21 to September 28. KSRTC Resumes Bus Services From Bengaluru and Mysuru to Goa.

A statement issued by the Karnataka government on Wednesday confirmed that students who are registered to appear for the exams would not be charged with bus tickets. They would be allowed to travel for free, provided that they produce their hall tickets before the ticket checker.

Karnataka: To facilitate Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students who are appearing for supplementary exams, State Road Transport Corporation has decided to allow students to travel free in its buses on the production of admission ticket from 21st to 28th September pic.twitter.com/euF1stK03N — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

The SSLC exams this year were conducted in July, after being deferred for around four months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The results were declared last month. In the examinations that were conducted amid the pandemic, a pass percentage of 71.8 percent was recorded, lower from 73.7 percent in the preceding year.

