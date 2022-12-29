New Delhi, December 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the seven people who died after falling in a drainage canal in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district during former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow.

"Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000," Modi tweeted on Thursday. Stampede in Andhra Pradesh: People Fall Into Drainage Canal During Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow in Nellore; 7 Killed, Many Injured (Watch Video).

During the incident on Wednesday in Kandukur town which took place soon after the TDP chief arrived to address the roadshow, eight people were also injured. Stampede in Andhra Pradesh: People Fall Into Waterbody During TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s Road Show in Nellore; 7 Killed, Many Feared Injured (Watch Video).

After the tragedy, Naidu immediately cancelled the meeting and announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).