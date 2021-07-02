Chennai, July 2: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his younger sister for excessive use of mobile phone and social media. As per reports, the accused, identified as Malairaja, was irked and angry at the with deceased, identified as Kavita, for spending too much time on the phone and expressed his displeasure for the same many-a-time to her younger sister. The incident reportedly took place in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. UP Shocker: Man Kills Minor Sister for Eloping in Meerut, Arrested.

According to report, the accused, who was drunk, came home on June 29 and saw his sister on phone again. Out of anger he took a scythe and attempted to crash her mobile. However, the scythe edge fell on his sister's neck who started bleeding profusely and died on the spot, reported News18. Following which the accused fled the spot, though was later nabbed by the police and has been booked for murder. Punjab Shocker: ASI Stabs Brother Several Times, Kills Sister-in-Law After Argument Over Water Supply in the House.

In a similar incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a man killed her younger brother by stabbing him in the chest after the latter entered into an argument with their mother after she refused to pay money to him. The incident took place in Saramedu in may this year. The accused later fled the spot but was later arrested by the police.

