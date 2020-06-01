Tamil Nadu: Stranded Man Steals Bike From Sulur to Reach Home in Thanjavur Amid Lockdown, Returns It Via Courier

Lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Sulur, June 1: A 30-year-old man, who was stranded with his family in Tamil Nadu's Sulur town due to the nationwide lockdown, stoke a bike to reach his home in Thanjavur district. Upon reaching home, he realised that the owner of the bike had identified him. In order to avoid any trouble, the man sent the motorcycle to its owner via courier. The owner, who had lodged a complaint, has now decided not to pursue the matter further. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

Prasanth was stranded in Sulur and wanted to go back to his native place after the lockdown was announced. On May 18, he reportedly stole bike of V Suresh Kumar. The bike was parked at Kannampalayam Pirivu where Prasanth would work at a bakery. After a brief search, Kumar lodged a complaint but police told him that an investigation would be carried out when the lockdown is lifted. Hence, Kumar decided to take the matter into his own hands. ‘No Food, No Money’, Migrant Workers in Delhi Narrate Their Ordeals Due to Lockdown.

Kumar collected footages of CCTV camera installed near the place where his bike was parked. He found a video of a man riding his bike. He transferred the video to his mobile phone and went to the neighbourhood to check if anyone could identify the thief. Someone identified him as Prasanth, of Mannargudi in Thanjavur district. I came to know that he had gone back to his native place," Kumar was quoted as saying.

It emerged that Prasanth was desperate to reach his native place, hence, stole Kumar's bike. Meanwhile, Prasanth also came to know that he had been identified by Kumar. To stay out of trouble, he couriered the vehicle to the address on the registration certificate. "I am really happy to get back my motorcycle. Though I had to shell out 1,400 as transportation charges, the vehicle is in good condition. I also informed police about the development," Kumar, who recieved the bike on May 30, said.