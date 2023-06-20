Hyderabad, June 19: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to take measures to ensure there are no problems with regard to supply of drinking water and also for making sure there is no disruption in crop cultivation in view of delayed monsoon this season. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Lays Foundation for BRS Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development in Hyderabad To Provide Training To Party Leaders.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and bureaucrats, referred to forecasts that rainfall deficiency may continue till the first week of July in Telangana and instructed the authorities to ensure that there are no problems in drinking water supply, an official release said.

The Chief Minister asked the irrigation officials to give a temporary break in water supply for irrigation for a few days during the present rainfall deficiency. He suggested that appropriate decisions should be taken after reviewing the amount of rainfall by the first week of July and keeping a tab on the water levels in reservoirs. Rao also reviewed the progress of works of Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project.